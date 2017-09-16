Bob Dole officially awarded the Congressional Gold Medal

By Published:
Bob Dole (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas has officially been awarded one of the highest civilian honors bestowed in the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill awarding Dole the Congressional Gold Medal.

Dole, who is 94, was honored for his long political career and his Army service in World War II, when he was severely injured during combat in Italy. He served 27 years in the Senate and 10 years in the House and was the unsuccessful GOP presidential nominee in 1996.

Since that campaign, he founded the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.

