3 Overland Park police officers injured while attempting arrest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Overland Park police officers were injured Friday while attempting to make a felony theft arrest.

Police said it happened around 4:15 Friday afternoon in the 11500 block of West 95th Street when a female and male suspect both resisted arrest. They said the female suspect sprayed two detectives with pepper spray and a brief struggle occurred before they were able to take her into custody. The male suspect was able to get away.

Other detectives were able to run after the suspect, but lost sight of him. Police say the man at large is a 19 to 22-year-old black male, 6-feet-tall with a thin build.

Police took the female suspect to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, where she will stay until she is formally charged in the Johnson County District Court for felony theft and two counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

Police said the three detectives that were injured were taken to a local hospital and treated.

Overland Park Police ask anyone with information to contact police.

