Wichita expert advises consumers how to protect themselves from ID theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Personal information of millions of Americans could be at risk after a security breach at Equifax, one of the credit reporting agencies. Many of you have reached out to KSN with questions about how you can protect yourself from fraud.

Experts here in Wichita say putting a fraud alert or freeze on your accounts are some of the best options to try and reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

Jeff Witherspoon, the executive director at Consumer Credit Counseling Service says to also contact the credit agency to leave a paper trail for your case.

He stressed that criminals don’t care where you live, and data breaches can affect anyone.

“Monitor your accounts on a daily basis, I know that takes some time and effort but it’s well worth it if you do that and that way you can catch it before it gets worse and prevent future problems from happening to you,” said Witherspoon.

Witherspoon also says that if you are a victim of ID theft, you should always file a police report.

