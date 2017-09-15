Shockers release season schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball schedule was released Friday morning. The schedule promises unprecedented exposure, with all 18 conference dates and eight additional non-conference games selected for air on national linear television (CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and CBS Sports Network).

The Conference Schedule

Following the opener at UConn, Shocker fans get their first live look at American Athletic Conference action on Thursday, Jan. 4 against Houston (ESPN or ESPN2). South Florida visits three days later for a Sunday afternoon tip on CBSSN.

Following a Jan. 11 visit to East Carolina (8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2), the Shockers play the first hoops installment of their “Havoc in the Heartland” rivalry series at Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 13 (6:30 p.m., ESPNU). The Golden Hurricane make a return trip on Sunday, Jan. 28 (5 p.m., CBSSN).

Other January home dates include midweek matchups against SMU on Jan. 17 (6 p.m., ESPNU) and Central Florida on Jan. 25 (8 p.m., ESPN2). In between, the Shockers travel to Houston on Jan. 20 (11 a.m., ESPNU).

WSU plays back-to-back road games to begin the month of February at Temple (Feb. 1, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2) and Memphis (Feb. 6, 8 p.m., CBSSN), then returns to Wichita for games against UConn (Feb. 10, ESPN/ESPN2) and Temple (Feb. 15, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2).

The Shockers close with a difficult five-game stretch, beginning with a trip to Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 18 (3 p.m., ESPN). WSU faces Tulane for the first-and-only time on Feb. 21 (6:30 p.m., CBSSN), then hits the road for games at SMU on Feb. 24 (ESPN/ESPN) and UCF (Mar. 1, 6 p.m. ESPN).

The network-televised Senior Day finale against Cincinnati features two teams with lofty preseason expectations. The Bearcats (30-6 in 2016-17) and Shockers (31-5) are both expected to begin the year in the top-25.

Non-Conference Times, Television Info Finalized

Wichita State’s Dec. 16 INTRUST Bank Arena game has been selected by ESPNU with a 6 p.m. CT tip, meaning the Shockers will play six of their 12 non-conference games on the ESPN Family of Networks.

Road games at Baylor (Dec. 2, ESPNU) and Oklahoma State (Dec. 9, ESPN2) were announced previously. The Shockers are also guaranteed three appearances on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU during the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, beginning with a Nov. 20 matchup against California on ESPN2.

Two other non-conference home games have been picked up by CBSSN: Nov. 13 against College of Charleston and Dec. 22 vs. Florida Gulf Coast.

The five Cox games will all tip at 7 p.m. CT (Henderson State, Nov. 4; UMKC, Nov. 10; Savannah State, Nov. 28; South Dakota State, Dec. 5; and Arkansas State, Dec. 19)

2017-18 Wichita State Men’s Basketball Schedule

All-Times Central, Home games in BOLD CAPS

Sat. Nov. 4 — HENDERSON STATE (exhibition), 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Fri., Nov. 10 — UMKC, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Mon. Nov. 13 — COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON, 8 p.m. [CBSSN]

Mon. Nov. 20 — vs. California %, 4:30 p.m. [ESPN2]

Tue. Nov. 21 — vs. Marquette or VCU %, 12:30 p.m. [ESPN] or 3 p.m. [ESPN2]

Wed. Nov. 22 — vs. Chaminade/LSU/Michigan/Notre Dame %, TBA [ESPN2 or ESPNU]

Tue. Nov. 28 — SAVANNAH STATE, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Sat. Dec. 2 — at Baylor, 1 p.m. [ESPNU]

Tue. Dec. 5 — SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Sat. Dec 9 — at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. [ESPN2]

Sat. Dec. 16 — ^ OKLAHOMA, 6 p.m. [ESPNU]

Tue. Dec 19 — ARKANSAS STATE, 7 p.m. [Cox HD 2022]

Fri. Dec. 22 — FLORIDA GULF COAST

Sat. Dec. 30 — at UConn*, 11 a.m. [CBS]

Thu. Jan 4 — HOUSTON*, 6 or 8 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Sun. Jan. 7 — USF*, 3 p.m. [CBSSN]

Thu. Jan. 11 — at East Carolina*, 8 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Sat. Jan. 13 — at Tulsa*, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wed. Jan. 17 — SMU*, 6 p.m. [ESPNU]

Sat. Jan. 20 — at Houston*, 11 a.m. [ESPNU]

Thu. Jan. 25 — UCF*, 8 p.m. [ESPN2]

Sun. Jan. 28 — TULSA*, 5 p.m. [CBSSN]

Thu. Feb. 1 — at Temple*, 6 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Tue. Feb. 6 — at Memphis*, 8 p.m. [CBSSN]

Sat. Feb. 10 — UCONN*, TBA [ESPN or ESPN2]

Thu. Feb. 15 — TEMPLE*, 6 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Sun. Feb. 18 — at Cincinnati*, 3 p.m. [ESPN]

Wed. Feb. 21 — TULANE*, 6:30 p.m. [CBSSN]

Sat. Feb. 24 — at SMU*, 1 p.m. [ESPN or ESPN2]

Thu. Mar. 1 — at UCF*, 6 p.m. [ESPN]

Sun. Mar. 4 — CINCINNATI*, 11 a.m. [CBS]

