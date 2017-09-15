Sheriff’s vehicle rammed during short pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy’s vehicle was struck Friday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Dover.

A deputy working traffic patrol in the Oaklawn area found a car with a stolen tag.

“He tried to stop that car. The vehicle took off, and over the course of about a minute, the vehicle drove through a fence, backed up, hit the patrol car, and drove off and hit a truck in the area,” said Lt. Lin Dehning, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver and two others inside the stolen vehicle ran. The deputy was able to apprehend the driver. Another woman was also arrested.

Right now, authorities are looking for a man wearing a ball cap and light-colored jacket. If you seen him, you are asked to call 911.

