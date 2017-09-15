Scientists bereft over end of Cassini’s extraordinary mission

NBC News Published:
(Photo courtesy NBC News)

(NBC NEWS) – On Friday, a project at NASA which lasted decades came to an emotional end.

As it ran out of fuel, the Cassini Space Probe was sent into a suicide dive while still sending data until the very end. During its twenty year mission, Cassini revealed to NASA scientists breathtaking views of Jupiter, intense hurricanes on Saturn’s surface and two of Saturn’s icy moons;images that scientists would have never imagined the probe would reveal.

“It shows the potential for the existence of life,” says Cassini team lead Hunter Waite.

Four months ago, Cassini became the first spacecraft to plunge between Saturn’s rings sending back pictures of Earth captured between the iconic rings.

An emotional yet celebratory day at NASA. “It felt like we were losing a friend,” said Cassini project scientist, Linda Spiker.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s