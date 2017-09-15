Salvation Army holds back to school drop off event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army in Wichita held a special back to school event to help teachers.

The downtown location was full of volunteers as well as a steady stream of counselors, social workers, and teachers as they all picked up basic school supplies.

Salvation Army officials say they decided to sponsor the school supply drive because of what many teachers sacrifice for their students.

“Teachers are spending so much money out of their own pocket for supplies for kids. Kleenexes, you know they don’t use chalkboards any more, dry erase markers, and the expense that the teachers have had has been incredible,” said Jill Skaggs, Salvation Army.

Volunteers from Spirit Aerosystems, Wells Fargo, and other groups helped with the event.

About 200 teachers and school officials received supplies.

