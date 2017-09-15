Reno County deputy adopts puppy found in

Ammo (Photo courtesy Reno County Sheriff's Office)

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Reno County deputy is the proud new father of Ammo, a puppy rescued after an animal welfare call in Nickerson Thursday.

Deputy Shields responded to a home in Nickerson Thursday and upon arrival discovered terrible living conditions and animal abuse for eight puppies. All eight puppies were seized from the home and transported to a vet in Lyons.

A case has been submitted to the District Attorney for eight counts of cruelty to animals.

Seven of the eight puppies have been shipped by volunteers to Pawsitive Tails Rescue in Kansas City. The eighth puppy, named Ammo, has found a happy home with the Shields family.

