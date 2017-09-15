Man accused of killing Wichita doctor allegedly tried to buy a gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Only days before Umar Dutt, the man accused of a killing a Wichita doctor, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, a gun range owner says he visited his store.

Mike Relihan, owner of Bullseye Shooting Range, says, “Yeah, he came in Saturday trying to buy a firearm.”

Relihan says his employees felt something was off about Umar from the get go, saying they thought he might be suicidal.

“Just what he was trying to buy, he was wanting something really cheap. You can tell when somebody is under stress. You know it just wasn’t right,” says Relihan.

Relihan’s employees decided they weren’t going to sell him a gun that day, but they still ran his background check.

“When we called in ATF said they were going to delay his approval to purchase the firearm and, you know, he became upset by that and so that really kind the suspicion on our part,” says Relihan.

KSN reached out to ATF who tells us they are working a case with the Wichita Police Department but would not give any further comments.

“You just don’t expect to know people that this happens to,” says Tracy Leeks.

Leeks has been a friend of the Dutt family for 9 years.

“You could not ask for a better family to have in your life, period,” says Leeks.

And this is not the Umar she came to know.

“He has never been disrespectful or anything to me,” says Leeks. “He has always, I mean, been a good kid.”

Leeks heart is torn.

“My heart goes out to Dr. Reddy’s family but my heart also goes out to the Dutt family.”

WPD says they may present the case to the District Attorney’s office as soon as next week.