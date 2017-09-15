Kansas unemployment increases to 3.9 percent in August

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Department of Labor says the state’s unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent in August, an increase of two-tenths of a percent from July.

The unemployment rate in August 2016 was 4.3 percent.

The department said Friday the increased unemployment was related mostly to manufacturing layoffs and revised government job estimates.

Economist Emilie Doerksen said nonfarm employment grew by 800 jobs last month and the service-providing sector added nearly 2,000 jobs. But that was offset by temporary layoffs in manufacturing and decreased government job estimates.

Officials say Kansas has lost 9,000 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs, including 6,300 private-sector jobs.

