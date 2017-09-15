Homicide investigators probe death of Oklahoma man in bookstore

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City police say the death of a man found underneath a pile of books in a burning bookstore is being investigated as a homicide.

Firefighters found the man’s body Thursday after extinguishing the blaze at 30 Penn Books. Police have not yet said how the man died but said he suffered injuries that happened before the fire, which investigators say was intentionally set.

Authorities say the adult man was found about 20 feet from the front door of the bookstore. Nearby businesses were evacuated, but the fire was contained to the bookstore.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man found dead.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s