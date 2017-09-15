Homicide investigators probe death of Oklahoma man in bookstore

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City police say the death of a man found underneath a pile of books in a burning bookstore is being investigated as a homicide.

Firefighters found the man’s body Thursday after extinguishing the blaze at 30 Penn Books. Police have not yet said how the man died but said he suffered injuries that happened before the fire, which investigators say was intentionally set.

Authorities say the adult man was found about 20 feet from the front door of the bookstore. Nearby businesses were evacuated, but the fire was contained to the bookstore.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man found dead.