Garden City man sentenced to life in prison for terrorism

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of holding a Kansas judge hostage for several hours has been sentenced to life in prison for terrorism.

According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Senior Judge Jack Burr sentenced Jason Linn Nichols, 34, of Garden City, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 20 years.

Nichols was found guilty of one count of terrorism, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal threat and one count of criminal restraint.

The incident happened on May 31, 2016.

Kansas law defines terrorism to include the commission of a felony with the intent to influence government policy by intimidation or coercion or with the intent to affect the operation of any unit of government.

