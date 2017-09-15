Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Ark City vs. Valley Center. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.

You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.

This week’s video highlights include:

Ark City vs. Valley Center

Nickerson vs. Pratt

Buhler Collegiate vs. Collegiate

Mulvane vs. Andale

Augusta vs. Circle

Newton vs. Eisenhower

West vs. Bishop Carroll

East vs. Kapaun

North vs. Southeast

Heights vs. Dodge City

Maize vs. Derby