11 WSU prized sculptures damaged overnight

By Published: Updated:
A sculpture on WSU's campus was found vandalized Friday morning after duct tape was covering the mouths of numerous female figures. (Photo courtesy Evan Pflugradt)
Duct tape residue remains on one of 11 sculptures that were vandalized overnight on WSU’s campus. (Photo courtesy Wichita State University)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University officials are looking for answers after 11 sculptures on campus were discovered vandalized Thursday night and Friday morning. Duct tape was placed over the mouths of women depicted in the sculptures.

“The Martin H. Bush Outdoor Sculpture Collection is a university and community treasure that brings quality, pride and character to the campus,” said WSU President John Bardo. “Defacing great works of art is an attack on freedom of speech, artistic expression and the very nature of the university. A university is an environment that must welcome many voices and the discussion of differences, and it also must respect the creativity that is the essence of humanity.”

It is unclear who is behind the vandalism, but Natasha Stephens, the university’s Title IX coordinator, said there are other ways to express your voice that are more constructive rather than vandalizing art.

“Our goal is to foster a campus community that is fair and equitable to all in Shocker Nation,” said Stephens. “We strive to provide opportunities for individuals to articulate their concerns and to support and empower one another.”

The sculptures could have suffered further damage if discovered too late. Bob Workman, director of the Ulrich Museum, said the extent of the damage won’t be fully evaluated until later next month.

The vandalism comes just days after another sculpture was covered with taped posters.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Wichita State University Police at 316-978-3450.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s