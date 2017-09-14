Workforce program helps teens find jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita mayor Jeff Longwell recognized several young adults for completing a national financial literacy program Thursday.

The four students participated in the National Financial Literacy program “DollarWi$e.” They were awarded prizes for their work and dedication.

It was made possible through the Youth Employment Project, a local program off of Workforce Alliance South Central Kansas (SCKS) that connects young adults to jobs. It’s designed to also prepare them for these opportunities through workshops.

“This year in particular, we put a strong effort into reaching out to employers, we were able through a partnership with the YMCA and the city of Wichita to find jobs for over 460 young adults this past summer. So moving significantly higher levels,” said Keith Lawing, CEO of Workforce Alliance SCKS.

More than 80 companies hired youth through the project this year.

