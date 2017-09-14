Wingnuts fall to Winnipeg 7-1 in Game Two of Championship Series

Wichita Wingnuts Published:

WICHITA, Kans. (September 14, 2017) – The Winnipeg Goldeyes got five runs in the top of the fifth and that proved to be enough as they evened up the Championship Series with a 7-1 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts on Thursday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The inning started with a Wes Darvill single, who then came around to score on a double from Andrew Sohn that tied the game at 1-1. Casey Turgeon drove a two-run homer to center off Wingnuts starter Alex Boshers for the Goldeyes first lead of the series at 3-1, and Reggie Abercrombie added a two-run blast of his own later in the inning to cap the scoring.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl struggled through the first two innings, needing 57 pitches to record six outs. Wichita grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second, courtesy of an RBI single from Jacob Morris, but a double play helped Carl escape further trouble in the frame. The righty settled down to toss scoreless ball through the sixth, striking out six and walking three.

Boshers picked up the loss, going 4.2 innings and allowing five runs on nine hits.

Winnipeg added single tallies in the sixth and eighth, the former courtesy of a wild pitch from Tyler Kane, and the latter on Abercrombie’s solo homer, his second home run of the game. Mitchell Lambson and Victor Capellan combined for three scoreless innings out of the Goldeyes bullpen to ensure the victory.

The series now moves to Winnipeg for the remainder of the set, beginning with Game Three on Saturday night at 6:05. Wichita will start righty Jordan Cooper (0-0, 0.00), while Winnipeg will counter with lefty Kevin McGovern (0-0, 8.00). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.

