White nationalist posters found on Kansas State campus

By Published: Updated:
Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State is speaking out after posters promoting white nationalism were plastered around on campus.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that university spokesman Steve Logback says the posters that appeared Wednesday don’t reflect Kansas State values and are unwelcome.

Student body president Jack Ayres said in a tweet that the student government is organizing a demonstration. He wrote there is “absolutely NO place for this on our campus.”

Student Seth Peery called the posters “heartbreaking” but “not entirely surprising.” He says not enough has been done to promote “understanding and empathy regarding racial diversity.”

The university also found several racist messages on campus during the spring semester, including a noose hanging in a tree. Kansas State denounced the posters and created two new diversity and inclusion administrative positions over the summer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s