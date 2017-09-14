‘What were you wearing?’ exhibit at KU sends important message about sexual assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (CNN) – What were you wearing? That is a common question victims of sexual assault are asked when they tell their story, and it is the impetus for a new exhibit at the University of Kansas.

Visitors said the exhibit is giving victims of sexual assault a voice while also sending an important message to everyone who sees it.

The exhibit is in the student union on the campus and there is a method to the timing. The first couple of months of class are when most sexual assaults on campuses occur.

The door to the exhibit carries a warning sign. Inside hang 18 outfits with each outfit accompanied by a sign telling a victim’s story.

Exhibit cards ask the question: “What were you wearing?” Other exhibit cards hold the answers: running shorts and a tank top, a favorite yellow shirt, a white t-shirt and basketball shorts.

“I remember being so confused and just wanted to leave my brother’s room and go back to watching my cartoons,” read one exhibit card telling a victim’s story.

“I swung by his place on the way back from my run. He kept saying how hot I looked and I kept making excuses to leave. He wouldn’t let me go,” read another displayed card.

Visitors walked through the emotionally charged exhibit.

“I saw it, and it just sent chills through my body,” said Katie Myler, exhibit patron. “I think it’s incredibly powerful. And I think that more people should see it, because we should start to normalize things like this, because nobody wants to ever talk about it. And that’s why it keeps happening.”

“I think the one that was hardest was the one with three outfits,” added Vanessa Sanburn, another patron. “It’s never about a person’s decisions about what they’re wearing or where they are.”

Jen Brockman, the director of the exhibit agrees.

“It’s not what we were wearing. It’s the person who caused the harm,” said Brockman. “And that’s where we need to start focusing our efforts on – how do we stop harm before it happens?”

The display at KU will end tomorrow but it will be available online sometime next month.

