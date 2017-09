WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Hornets are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, and have kept that success going in 2017.

The Hornets have won their first two games, but they know there is still plenty of room for improvement. Be sure to tune into tomorrow’s KSN News at 5 and 6 for live reports from Valley Center for our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week matchup between Ark City and Valley Center!