Update: Wichita man dies from injuries he received in rollover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed in a rollover accident Thursday morning in southwest Wichita. It happened around 7 a.m. on southbound I-235 at West Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Buick Park Avenue was northbound on I-235 when it hit a guard rail and rolled.

Twenty-year-old Garrett E. Lounsbury from Wichita died from injuries he received in the crash.

Another 33-year-old man from Kiowa was also injured. No word on his condition.

