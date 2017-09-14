University of Kansas Hospital sued for neglecting harassment

By Published:
University of Kansas Hospital (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas Hospital Authority is facing a lawsuit from a former cafeteria worker who says the hospital’s human resources department neglected to stop sexual harassment by a co-worker.

The Kansas City Star reports that the sexual harassment lawsuit was filed in federal court Tuesday. The suit alleges Demi Trimble began working as a hospital cook in May 2016 when another cook began sexually harassing her that same month.

Trimble alleges she told human resources about the harassment, but the issues were never addressed and the harassment continued. She resigned a month after starting.

The complaint is one of three employment-related lawsuits pending against the hospital in the wake of a high-profile whistleblower lawsuit by another employee that’s since been dropped.

The hospital denies the allegations in Trimble’s lawsuit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s