Ulysses woman killed in crash with semi carrying anhydrous ammonia

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Janet Pucket of Ulysses was killed Wednesday when the Explorer she was driving crashed west of Garden City. It happened on Highway 50 around 9 p.m.

According to the patrol, a semi was stopped at the railroad crossing and had its flashers on. The report said the Explorer tried to avoid the semi and rear-ended it. The crash caused the tanker to lose anhydrous ammonia.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The highway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

