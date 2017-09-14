Seasonal changes at Cheney Reservoir lead Wichita water to taste bad, smell funny

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you noticed a different smell or taste of the drinking water in Wichita?

City officials said the changes to the water are due to seasonal changes in Cheney Reservoir, but there is no risk to the public.

According to Public Works and Utilities officials, Cheney Reservoir is experiencing the seasonal die off of algae, which releases into the water a compound called geosmin. The compound can cause unpleasant odors and affect the taste of the water.

The water treatment process was adjusted after the change was detected. City officials will continue to monitor the water quality and make adjustments as necessary.

The drinking water should return to standard quality over the next four days.

