WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita authorities said a rollover accident caused traffic tie-ups in southwest Wichita Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on southbound I-235 at West Street. Authorities urge you to use a different route.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates online at KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.