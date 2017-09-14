Patients mourn the loss of Dr. Achutha Reddy

Dr. Achutha Reddy (Photo courtesy Holistic Psychiatric Services)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Holistic psychiatrist Dr. Achutha Reddy was stabbed to death at his east Wichita practice on Wednesday night. But some patients were unaware that their doctor was murdered until today.

“He couldn’t have had a better name, Dr. Reddy. He was always ready to care and lend a hand and do whatever he had to do,” patient Denise Stephens said.

Stephens was scheduled to see Dr. Reddy at 11:45 on Thursday morning. The news of her doctor’s death was shocking but she said it was not shocking to find it was at the hands of another patient.

“I’m gonna miss him because he was the one doctor that really cared I would say,” Stephens said.

Part of Dr. Reddy’s holistic approach was treating the mind, body and spirit. He had advised Stephens to take to exercise to heal her pain and her mind. She installed a fitness room in her apartment where she walks on the treadmill and lifts weights daily.

Reddy also had a YouTube page where he taught Absolute Yoga as a means of healing.

