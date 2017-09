WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks have lost 41 straight road games, but they’re hoping that streak comes to an end this Saturday at Ohio.

The Jayhawks lost to the Bobcats last year 37-21 in Lawrence, but Kansas head coach David Beaty is confident his team can still accomplish the goals they want to achieve. They just need to cut down on turnovers and negative plays. Kansas and Ohio kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and the game can be seen on ESPNU.