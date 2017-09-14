Goddard rallies past Andover 21-17

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a huge win last week against Derby, the Goddard Lions got off to a slow start against Andover. But a late fourth-quarter touchdown by senior quarterback Blake Sullivan helped the Lions rally for the 21-17 road win.

With the victory, Goddard moves to 3-0 on the year. But things don’t get any easier for the Lions as their next opponent is cross-town rival Eisenhower. Andover next plays their cross-town rival as well, facing off against Andover Central a week from Friday.

