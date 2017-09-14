Final artists named to compete in America’s Got Talent finale

On Wednesday, the last five artists were named to enter the finals of America’s Got Talent.

The Top 10 finalists are: Angelica Hale, Mandy Harvey, Light Balance, Kechi, Diavolo, Darci Lynne, Evie Clair, Preacher Lawson, Sara Carson and Hero and Chase Goehring. See the performance below.

Angelica Hale

Mandy Harvey

Light Balance

Kechi

Diavolo

Darci Lynne

Evie Clair

Preacher Lawson

Sara Carson and Hero

Chase Goehring

Who will win?

Click here for a direct link to our poll

Tune into America’s Got Talent Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. when the final group will compete. Then, catch the finale of America’s Got Talent Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. on KSN

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.