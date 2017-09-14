Explosion damages Wichita barber shop, 2 suspects sought

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two suspects after an explosion damaged a barber shop.

Police were called to the Slice City barber shop int he 2400 block of McCormick late Wednesday to assist firefighters.

Officer Charley Davidson says the explosion happened after two people approached the business and left a short time later.

The barber shop was closed at the time. No injuries were reported but the business was damaged.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

