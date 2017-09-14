City of Wichita holds online surplus auction for vehicles and equipment

City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is holding an internet-only auction of surplus vehicles and equipment. The online auction closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Items include fire trucks, police cars, vans, trucks, miscellaneous, etc.

Inspection times are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Central Maintenance Facility at 1801 S. McLean.

Items are offered “AS IS” and “WHERE IS,” without warranty or guarantee. For an item listing or to place bids, visit www.purplewave.com.

