Catch 22: Indians rally, win AL-record 22nd straight game

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor throws to first after getting out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cleveland. Alex Gordon was out at first. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians added a walk-off win to a streak that has had everything.

Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning as the Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win to extend their AL record, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Thursday night to move within four wins of matching the 1916 New York Giants for the longest streak in major league history.

After blowouts, shutouts and oh-so-easy wins, the Indians went into extras for the first time to keep the longest streak in 101 years intact.

Ramirez led off the 10th with a hard hit into right-center off Brandon Maurer (2-2) that he turned into a double with a head-first slide. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Bruce, the recent arrival who hit a three-run homer in win No. 21 on Wednesday, ripped a 2-0 pitch into the right-field corner.

The Indians were down to their last strike in the ninth before Francisco Lindor hit a tying double.

