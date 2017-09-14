Candlelight vigil held to honor life of murdered doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends, family and patients of Dr. Achutha Reddy gathered in front of his office to pay their respects and say their goodbyes.

About 50 people turned out for the candlelight vigil.

It was an emotional scene as Dr. Reddy’s wife read a prepared statement and thanked everyone for turning out.

While the media was kept far away, you could tell Reddy’s wife and everyone in attendance were very visibly shaken.

Ivan Batchman suffers from ADHD and has been visiting Dr. Reddy for almost a decade.

“He was a great guy, he helped me stay in school, I probably wouldn’t be in school by now, I’m already a junior, 16-years old, I wouldn’t be in school if it wasn’t for him,” said Batchman.

Batchman also spoke about the last time he saw Dr. Reddy.

“I actually went and seen him, this was the day of, like 5:30 was when we left and that day I actually had a really good talk with him, personal talk, one of the first ones probably,” said Batchman.

It was a conversation, Batchman said, he’ll never forget.

“What he said to me was you just have to live life, be happy, don’t worry about anything else, I mean, just don’t let it bother your studies,” said Batchman.

Now, he’s left wondering why this would even happening.

“He was there to help, he wasn’t there to hurt anybody, he was just trying to help them with the stuff they were going through,” said Batchman.

Batchman, like many patients and friends who turned out tried to be there for the family the best they could.

“He’s still with us, I mean, he’s still with them, he really cared about them a lot, whenever I went, he would never stop talking about them,” said Batchman.

Even two hours after the vigil, candles were still lit outside of Dr. Reddy’s office.

Inside his office, you could see flowers laid out on the ground and letters posted on the windows.