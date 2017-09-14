Butler County still feeling effects from ransomware attack

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County is still feeling the effects of the ransomware attack from earlier this week.

Dispatchers at the 911 center don’t have access to their system that directs crews to where they are needed. Instead, they have had to use pen, paper and maps to compensate. They are trained for this kind of scenario, but not having computers is still adding time to some of their dispatch calls.

However, there has been some progress in Butler County. The motor vehicle and treasurer’s office in El Dorado reopened today.

Augusta’s western office, however, is still closed and the driver’s license services are offline.

Officials say if you need ot renew your license, go to the office in Andover or Sedgwick County.

There has been no word on when all services will be back up and running.

