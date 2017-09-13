WPD officials apologize to family after forged check investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said officers followed department policy when a reported forged check was being deposited by a family at a local bank.

WPD officers were called to Emprise Bank on September 6 regarding a reported forgery in progress. According to authorities, the information was relayed to them that a man approached a bank employee with a “fake” $151,000 check.

Upon receiving the call, one Kansas Highway Patrol officer, one Sedgwick County Sheriff’s officer and two Wichita police officers responded to the call. During the 911 call, an employee of the bank said the check was altered and lacking watermarks. The employee also said the check had a routing number from Michigan but the bank on the check was in Cleveland, causing the bank to be unable to verify the legitimacy of the check.

The man depositing the check and his family were taken to the WPD Investigations Division. Soon after, authorities said they were able to verify the check and WPD officials took the family back to their vehicle.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said the officers’ actions were documented through written reports, body camera video, bank surveillance and the 911 call.

“Even though WPD officers followed policy, we feel bad for what happened in the course of the investigation,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay. “When unfortunate situations such as this one arise, it creates an opportunity for dialogue between the police and the community. That dialogue can help us improve.”

Ramsay said he has reached out to the family and WPD officials apologized to the family for the misunderstanding.

