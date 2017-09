WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wingnuts jumped out to an early lead against the Winnipeg Goldeyes, and never looked back as they held off Winnipeg 12-7.

The Wingnuts never trailed, and scored six runs before the Goldeyes could even get any runs of their own. Game two of the Championship Series is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. It’s the final home game for the Wingnuts this year before they head to Winnipeg to finish the best-of-five series.