Wichita police will hold DUI checkpoint tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police will hold a DUI checkpoint tonight. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Officers will stop motorists to check driver’s license, proof of insurance, and seat belt usage.

“Those suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be detained for further evaluation,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Police did not provide a specific location for the checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be conducted in partnership with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, Sedgwick County Emergency Management, and the DUI Impact Center

