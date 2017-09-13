Wichita police identify doctor killed in stabbing

Police officers are on the scene of a homicide that took place Wednesday night in the 600 block of N Carriage Parkway in east Wichita. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have confirmed Dr. Achutha Reddy has died after being stabbed multiple times in the 600 block of North Carriage Parkway at the Holistic Psychiatric Services building. The stabbing happened around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found Dr. Reddy behind the building in an alley.

“A short time after officers arrived, at approximately 7:40, they were dispatched to a suspicious character call at the Wichita Country Club,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “The security guard at the country club observed an individual sitting in the car in the parking lot with blood on them.”

Officers arrived on scene and took a 21-year-old suspect into custody. He has been identified on arrest records as 21-year-old Umar R. Dutt. He is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

Police said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was a client of Dr. Reddy. The suspect and Dr. Reddy were in an office when a disturbance broke out.

“An office manager entered and observed the suspect assaulting Dr. Reddy. She attempted to stop the assault which allowed the doctor to flee the office,” added Lt. Ojile. “The suspect then chased Dr. Reddy out of the business where he caught up with him in alley behind the business where we believe the second assault occurred.”

Wichita police plan to present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office Friday.

Police said it is the 24th murder this year in Wichita.

POLICE BRIEFING ON STABBING

MAP | LOCATION OF STABBING

