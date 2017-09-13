Video of Saline County traffic stop poses questions about drivers rights

SALINE COUNTY, Kansas (KSNW) – A video of a Saline County traffic stop has gone viral.

Since that video was posted, it has been viewed more than seven million times.

It shows the Saline County deputy asking the driver and passenger of the car for their license and identification, which they are heard telling the deputy they don’t need to produce.

The video was shot by Colorado resident Tia Jones, while her and her husband, Jonathan Ayers, are sitting in the car talking with the deputy.

“She’s a traveler too, she doesn’t need any identification,” said Ayers.

The video was shot on September 2nd, when Jones and Ayers were pulled over on I-70 in Saline County.

“I still need to see your drivers license,” said the Saline County deputy. “No you don’t,” replied Ayers.

KSN caught up with both Ayers and Jones Wednesday evening in Salina.

“They came to the passenger side, instead of the driver side, they proceeded to ask us for our license, I said, I asked him where the crime was, he didn’t answer my question,” said Ayers.

In the video, you can hear the deputy saying he pulled them over for a lane change violation.

“Like I said I observed traffic infractions,” said the Saline County deputy.

The deputy continues to ask both Ayers and Jones for identification.

“Does anyone have any form of identification at all?” said the Saline County deputy. “Identification is for a driver, not a traveler,” said Ayers.

It’s a video that Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has watched.

“We are expecting to approach the vehicle, get an identification from the driver and find out what their situation is and see if they are aware of the infraction,” said Sheriff Soldan.

The more than 20 minute video ends when the police ultimately break out the passenger side window and arrest Jones and Ayers.

So what is the law and your rights as a driver?

KSN took those questions to attorney Dan Monnat.

“The laws of Kansas of course require every person operating a motor vehicle possess a valid drivers license and display it upon demand by a law enforcement officer,” said Monnat.

Monnat also points to a drivers rights to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, something that is spelled out in the Kansas and Federal Constitution.

After watching the video, Monnat says one question comes to mind.

“Was the officers use of force reasonable or overkill, where the only act being investigated was an unsafe lane change,” said Monnat.

Ayers was arrested for interference with law enforcement and obstruction.

Jones is also facing interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor obstruction charges.