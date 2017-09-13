Small hazardous waste leak reported at Kansas State

Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – The Manhattan fire department says it responded to a small hazardous waste leak at Kansas State University.

The department was sent to the university’s Chemistry/Biochemistry building Wednesday morning, where a small ammonia cylinder had leaked on the third floor. The department says in a news release that university personnel had shut off the cylinder by the time crews arrived.

Two people were checked for possible exposure and released. Fire crews ventilated the building and turned the scene back to the university within an hour.

The Chemistry/Biochemistry Building houses offices, classrooms and research labs for those departments.

