Several Goddard schools locked down Wednesday morning

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Several schools in Goddard were locked down Wednesday morning after a report of a missing juvenile.

Goddard police tell KSN News a teen with behavioral issues was at a bus stop and walked off. He text his mom stating he had been kidnapped. Goddard police, Goddard school police, Wichita police, the Sedgwick County Sheriff, and Kansas Highway Patrol responded. The mother finally reached the boy by phone, and they were able to locate him in a wooded area. Authorities believe the boy may have been confused.

Below is the official statement Goddard schools will be sending to parents:

An incident occurred early this morning in the Goddard community. The Goddard USD 265 Police Department was working with local law enforcement agencies to assist in locating a missing juvenile. At no time were Goddard students in immediate danger. In an effort to ensure the safety and security of our students, all school facilities on the south campus were asked to keep their students inside the school buildings, until the matter was resolved.”

