Sedgwick Co. detention deputy arrested for DUI

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested early Wednesday morning for driving under the influence.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, WPD officers responded to a vehicle collision at Mount Vernon and Edgemoor. One of the drivers involved in the collision has been a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

The DUI case is being investigated by the Wichita Police Department and an internal investigation will be conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will always investigate any allegation against an employee with the due diligence that the public entrusts in them.

No further details have been released at this time.

