Public forum scheduled on Tyson Food proposal in Tonganoxie

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) – Three state lawmakers who represent parts of Leavenworth County have scheduled a public forum to discuss a proposal from Tyson Foods Inc. to build a massive poultry processing complex near Tonganoxie.

The forum comes amid opposition to the plant from Tonganoxie residents. The $320 million plant is expected to bring 1,600 jobs to a town of about 5,000 residents.

Opponents say the plant could also bring smells, perhaps double the size of the school district and cause environmental problems. The Lawrence Journal-World reports residents also are upset that discussions about the proposal were kept secret until it was announced last week.

Sen. Tom Holland and Reps. Jim Karleskint and Willie Dove will co-host the forum at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cheiftain Park in Tonganoxie.

