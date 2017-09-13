Police respond to shooting reports at Washington high school

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are “being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.”

No other information was immediately available.

