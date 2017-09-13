Officer Brian Arterburn moves to Texas to continue rehab

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn has left Craig Hospital in Denver.

He and his wife flew out of Colorado for Touchstone Rehab in Texas. Arterburn was injured after being struck by a stolen vehicle on Feb. 7.

In a post on Facebook, the family said, “They were sad to leave the amazing staff at Craig but optimistic in taking the next step before coming home!”

Here is the full post below.

