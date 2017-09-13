Kansas education board struggles with teacher shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas State Board of Education says the state’s teacher shortage needs to be more effectively addressed.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that board members learned from the state education department Tuesday that there are 90 elementary school teacher openings in Kansas. They also learned there are more than 80 vacancies for special education teachers.

A teacher vacancy committee has recommended an elementary licensure process that would require a district to identify someone with “great potential” to be a teacher. The person must have a bachelor’s degree and be enrolled in an approved elementary education preparation program. The process would take two years before someone can be a licensed elementary school teacher.

A board member says it hasn’t acted on those recommendations because it didn’t have the latest teacher vacancy data.

