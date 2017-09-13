Former Pittsburg officer charged with misconduct

Jesse Edward Loren Davis (Photo courtesy Crawford County Sheriff's Office)

GIRARD, Kan. (AP) – A former Pittsburg police officer is charged after he allegedly coerced a woman he had arrested into improper sexual contact in exchange for helping her in her legal case.

Twenty-two-year-old Jessie Edward Loren Davis, of Carthage, Missouri, surrendered at the Crawford County jail Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery and official misconduct.

The Pittsburg Morning-Sun reports investigators say Davis was taking a woman involved in a domestic disturbance to jail on Aug. 26 when he allegedly told her he would help her with in the case if he could touch her breasts. The woman told investigators she allowed Davis to touch her out of fear about what would happen if she didn’t.

Davis was fired after the incident was reported. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

