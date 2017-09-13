Caught on camera: Plane in crosswind

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC) – There were some tense moments for a plane attempting to land in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as Irma was hitting Monday afternoon.

An Allegiant Airlines plane was pushed off course by tropical storm force winds from Irma.

Dramatic cell phone video shows the exact moment the plane was on approach and got caught up in a strong crosswind just minutes before landing.

The plane was forced to pull up and abort the landing. It was safely diverted to Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport had numerous delays and cancellations from Irma.

