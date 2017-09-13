Caught on camera: Plane in crosswind

NBC News Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC) – There were some tense moments for a plane attempting to land in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as Irma was hitting Monday afternoon.

An Allegiant Airlines plane was pushed off course by tropical storm force winds from Irma.

Dramatic cell phone video shows the exact moment the plane was on approach and got caught up in a strong crosswind just minutes before landing.

The plane was forced to pull up and abort the landing. It was safely diverted to Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport had numerous delays and cancellations from Irma.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s