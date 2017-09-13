Bodies found in vehicles at Kansas City airport, near mall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have found a person dead inside a vehicle parked at Kansas City International Airport and another body in a vehicle near a shopping mall about 25 miles to the south.

Police said in a news release that the first body was discovered around 8 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call about a foul odor coming from a vehicle in an airport parking lot. The gender and race of the person inside the vehicle wasn’t immediately known.

About 30 minutes later, officers found the body of a woman while responding to a parking lot that is a block north of Ward Parkway Center.

Police are investigating both deaths and say the medical examiner will determine how the two people died. No other information was immediately released.

