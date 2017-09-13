Bodies found in vehicles at Kansas City airport, near mall

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have found a person dead inside a vehicle parked at Kansas City International Airport and another body in a vehicle near a shopping mall about 25 miles to the south.

Police said in a news release that the first body was discovered around 8 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call about a foul odor coming from a vehicle in an airport parking lot. The gender and race of the person inside the vehicle wasn’t immediately known.

About 30 minutes later, officers found the body of a woman while responding to a parking lot that is a block north of Ward Parkway Center.

Police are investigating both deaths and say the medical examiner will determine how the two people died. No other information was immediately released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s