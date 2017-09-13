Ark City vs. Valley Center is the Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With over 75 percent of the vote, Ark City vs. Valley Center is this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. And to help celebrate, each team’s cheerleaders came into the station and help make the announcement!

The Bulldogs enter this matchup with a 1-1 record, having won their last game against Salina Central. Valley Center has beaten both Salina South and Campus ahead of Friday night’s showdown.

Be sure to tune into Friday Football Fever on Friday’s KSN News at 10 for highlights from this game and a whole bunch more!