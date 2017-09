WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ark City Bulldogs haven’t had the best of luck against Valley Center in recent years, but they’re hoping that things will go a little differently in 2017.

The team is coming off a big win over Salina Central in their home opener, and a two-game win streak heading into next week’s Cowley Cup rivalry game against Winfield would be huge for a program looking to take the next step and be a 5A state contender.